Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 862,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,545. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

