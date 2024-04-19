Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 507 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.43. 670,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,543. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

