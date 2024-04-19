Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -175.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

