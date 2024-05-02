Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,108 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. 1,697,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,648. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

