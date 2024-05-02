Brighton Jones LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 252,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

