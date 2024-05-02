Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $213.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.