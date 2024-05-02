Certuity LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Certuity LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 546,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 449,423 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

