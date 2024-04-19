Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.38.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $182.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.34. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.