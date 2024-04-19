Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

