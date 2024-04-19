SelfKey (KEY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.06 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $37.76 million and $9.06 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
SelfKey Token Profile
SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.
