StockNews.com Lowers Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE:RELX opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

