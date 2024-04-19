Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

