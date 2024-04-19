Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
