SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.81. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

