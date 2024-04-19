Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark raised their price target on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on Sylogist and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.50.

Get Sylogist alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sylogist

Sylogist Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:SYZ opened at C$9.31 on Monday. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.51 million, a P/E ratio of 186.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sylogist had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of C$16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylogist will post 0.2047516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Sylogist

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.