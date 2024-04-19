Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OR. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.61.

OR stock opened at C$22.27 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$24.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.23. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$157,912.40. In related news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$157,912.40. Insiders have sold a total of 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

