Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

