Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Reduced by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.68. 780,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,372. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

