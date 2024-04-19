Velas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Velas has a market cap of $36.57 million and $1.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00020671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,580,666,331 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

