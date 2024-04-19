Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 4.0 %

ALK opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,674,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

