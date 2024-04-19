VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

