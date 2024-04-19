StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TCON stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

