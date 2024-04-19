Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,281 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after buying an additional 148,231 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.24. 25,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,214. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

