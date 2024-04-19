Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPX traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,387. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $863.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

