William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

William Penn Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a P/E ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 358,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

