Analyzing Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) & Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Pluri has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pluri and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Profitability

Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 256.48%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Pluri.

This table compares Pluri and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -6,708.40% -177.94% -49.60% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -69.94% -59.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Pluri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluri and Tenaya Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $290,000.00 93.78 -$28.32 million ($4.64) -1.13 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.67) -2.59

Pluri has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Pluri on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

