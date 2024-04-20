Cambium Networks Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cambium Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Get Our Latest Report on CMBM

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.