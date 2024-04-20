Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Eight Capital

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Shares of AYA opened at C$14.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$14.81.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

