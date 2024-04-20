Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $320.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $265.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.26 and a 200-day moving average of $354.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $254.31 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.