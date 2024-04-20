Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

