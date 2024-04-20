NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $215.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

