StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

