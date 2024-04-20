Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Genius Sports Price Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

