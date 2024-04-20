Greenleaf Trust Purchases 10,912 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.77.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

