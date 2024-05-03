PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:PDI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.77.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.