PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

