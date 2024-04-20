Greenleaf Trust Sells 155 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $228.72. The company had a trading volume of 425,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.77.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

