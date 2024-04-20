Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYMU. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYMU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,074 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

