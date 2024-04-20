Insider Selling: Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells £764,999.75 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($50.73), for a total transaction of £764,999.75 ($952,321.36).
Clarkson Stock Down 0.2 %
Clarkson stock opened at GBX 4,035 ($50.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Clarkson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,500 ($31.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,145 ($51.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,839.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,318.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,472.63 and a beta of 1.16.
Clarkson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently 3,722.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
