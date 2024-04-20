Insider Selling: Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells £764,999.75 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($50.73), for a total transaction of £764,999.75 ($952,321.36).

Clarkson stock opened at GBX 4,035 ($50.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Clarkson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,500 ($31.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,145 ($51.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,839.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,318.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,472.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently 3,722.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($50.79) to GBX 4,320 ($53.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($53.84) to GBX 4,500 ($56.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

