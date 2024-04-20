Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP Sells $581,450.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $228.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.10.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

View Our Latest Report on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.