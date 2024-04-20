Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $231.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $132.06 and a one year high of $243.30.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,502,133. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

