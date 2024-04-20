Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRUS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $107.98 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 771.34 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

