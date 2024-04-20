Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

