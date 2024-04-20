LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.40.

LivaNova stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LivaNova by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LivaNova by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $50,390,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,877,000 after buying an additional 436,552 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

