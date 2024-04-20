StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

