Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.95. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 180,638 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

