Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.30. Vaso shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 17,684 shares.

Vaso Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.03.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

