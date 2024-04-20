CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.93

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.93 and traded as high as $77.03. CVR Partners shares last traded at $75.59, with a volume of 10,438 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

CVR Partners Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CVR Partners by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CVR Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

