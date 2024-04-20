ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 1.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.72 and last traded at $83.17. 10,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 27,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $403,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

