UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.52.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 123.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000.

