Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.93. Approximately 7,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 130.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

