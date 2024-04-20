VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 92.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

About VOC Energy Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

